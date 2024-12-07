Ray J Scolds Wack 100 For Accusing Diddy Of Putting Out A Hit On Jackie Long Over Kim Porter

This got awkward real fast...

After sparking a lot of controversy for his incendiary commentary on Diddy, Ray J is trying to turn over a new leaf. But it's going to be hard when he hops on live sessions with Wack 100, who is no stranger to wild claims and escalatory accusations. Moreover, Wack recently alleged on a call with Ray and a few others that Diddy allegedly tried to have Jackie Long killed for allegedly trying to get with Kim Porter, Sean Combs' since-deceased partner. The singer was not happy with what the manager was saying, but the executive clarified that he was defending Long. It turns out that the actor was allegedly never with Porter, so Wack was just pointing out that he had to contact the Bad Boy mogul to diffuse the situation.

Beyond this Diddy, Jackie Long, and Kim Porter situation, Wack 100 also recently clarified another, albeit unrelated, gossip narrative. "Are you telling me, right now, that my brother, Busta Rhymes, is gay?," he barked at Big Homie CC recently during an Instagram Live session. "I want you tell me that, and we gon' deal with this. That's what you sayin, homie?"

Wack 100 & Ray J Bicker Over Diddy, Jackie Long & Kim Porter Allegations

As for Ray J and the Diddy scandal, his remarks on the matter – on top of his other social media antics – have him feeling quite paranoid. He recently threatened to expose his enemies in a video posted to the Internet, one that caused a lot of fan concern and speculation over his mental health and possible drug use. Still, that whole situation remains quite unclear, especially as this new clip about Jackie Long and Kim Porter shows a more measured and respectful angle.