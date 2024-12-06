Wack 100 Confronts Bodyguard Who Claims Busta Rhymes Is Gay

The music exec doesn't believe it.

Wack 100 and Busta Rhymes have both been in the rap game for decades. They have experienced a lot and witnessed ever more. Wack 100 is far more active on social media, however, which is probably why he caught wind of Big Homie CC's recent allegations. Big Homie, a celebrity bodyguard, recently claimed that Busta Rhymes is secretly gay. Wack was shocked by these allegations, and decided to confront Big Homie CC about them during an Instagram Live video.

Wack 100 is stunned by the allegations. So stunned, in fact, that he insists Big Homie CC tell him that the allegations are true to his face. "Are you telling me, right now, that my brother, Busta Rhymes, is gay?," he asked. "I want you tell me that, and we gon deal with this bro. That's what you sayin, homie?." Big Homie was reticent to give a definitive answer. He repeatedly asked where Wack 100 was, and then asked if he could meet up in person to discuss the matter. Wack was not playing around, though. "I'm asking you a question," he restated. "Are you telling me my brother is gay, n**ga?Yes or no, and I'm gonna make sure you stand on it in real life."

Wack 100 Referred To Busta Rhymes As A "Brother"

Big Homie CC told Wack 100 to refer to the interview in which he initially made the allegations. This did not prove to be good enough to satisfy the music exec. He felt that making such a bold claim about an old friend demanded a direct response. "Thats a brother to me, I know his children my n**ga. This ain't no troll sh*t," Wack 100 asserted. He insisted that the bodyguard tell him point blank. Big Homie did not budge throughout the conversation, however. He tried to angle his way into a situation in which he could talk with Wack off camera.

Big Homie's allegations stemmed from a May interview with Cam Capone News. The bodyguard claimed that he's known about Busta Rhymes' alleged activities since 2012. He dubbed the rapper a "super zest monster" and claimed he sought out "fun boys" whenever he secured a VIP section at a club. Big Homie also claimed that Busta treated women disrespectfully whenever they were out. Given the seriousness of these allegations, Wack 100's intensity is understandable. Busta, however, has not responded or spoken up on the matter.