50 Cent And Busta Rhymes Roast Each Other Over Bad Haircuts On Instagram

Another day, another 50 roast.

50 Cent is hip hop's most consistent troll. Other rappers have been more annoying, or more aggressive, but 50 has been doing it for longer than some of his genre peers have been alive. And he decided to take aim at another New York legend on November 12. 50 Cent posted a video of Busta Rhymes in which the latter's hairstyle was pretty questionable. The video sees Busta sporting too much Bigen enhancement dye powder, and the "In da Club" rapper absolutely roasted him for it.

"Yo n**gas out of line, yo," 50 Cent can be heard saying in the video. "How they let the n**gas Busta paint his whole head like that?" He doubled down on the Instagram caption, tagging some of Busta's peers and calling them out for not alerting the rapper to his hair situation. "I think @fatjoe, Khaled and Tyson need to intervene here," 50 Cent added. "Lol 😆 WTF." The video is admittedly hilarious, and 50 doubled down by posting a photoshopped image of Fat Joe and DJ Khaled's faces on hair products. Busta Rhymes did not take things lying down, though. He decided to fire back with some jokes of his own.

Busta Rhymes Playfully Mocked 50 Cent In Return

Busta posted a photo of 50 Cent rocking a pretty questionable hairstyle of his own. He found a rare photo of the G-Unit founder without his trademark fade, and proceeded to tee off in the caption. "What the f*ck in a 100 jars of TCB gel type sh*t is this my n**ga," he wrote. "50 c'mon man. By the way fif, this sh*t look like ya jerry curl stink too bruddah!!." Fair game. The jabs were thrown on both sides, and it all seemed to be in good fun. 50 being 50, though, kept it going. The rapper decided to post another photo of Busta Rhymes with TV producer Mona Scott-Young.

You can probably guess where this is going. "@Monascottyoung is thinking oh my God he painted his head," 50 Cent wrote in the caption. "LOL 😆 hahahaha I’m done with you." 50 and Busta Rhymes have collaborated a few times over the years, but this merciless trolling is a better indicator of their dynamic. The two rappers always seem to be finding something to mock with regard to one another. Fortunately, it all seems to be in good fun.