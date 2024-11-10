50 Cent Thinks Ray J Needs To Chill Out After His Latest Diddy Rant

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Even Fif wouldn't go this hard.

Ray J has been one of the most outspoken celebrities out there when it comes to the Diddy allegations, and his rants on the matter often turn pretty wild. That was the case for his recent appearance on News Nation, in which he spoke on how the alleged behavior of the Bad Boy mogul was not only public knowledge to other celebrities, but how these alleged actions permeate into other areas. "'Cause, you know, they saying that people like the church doing it," the actor and singer expressed. "So now, I can't turn cheek to cheek when somebody hit me, because now I'm thinking about butt cheeks, you know? It's like... It's a lot, and it's just not adding up to me."

However, on that list of outspoken celebrities concerning the Diddy scandal, 50 Cent is right up there. What's more is that even he thinks that Ray J is going off the rails a little. "Oh now i see why they was gonna pack Ray J out, he wilding bro," the G-Unit mogul captioned an Instagram repost of the aforementioned Ray clip. "It feels like he saying this because Diddy down bad. I’m a hit Ray and tell him chill LOL."

50 Cent Responds To Ray J's Latest Diddy Rant

In fact, this isn't the first time that 50 Cent stepped in to comment on Ray J's thoughts on the whole Diddy situation. For example, Fif issued a somewhat cheeky warning to Ray after he allegedly got into an altercation with Sean Combs' children. "YO THIS S**T GOT ME CRYING. She said what !" he expressed concerning a conversation between Ray and Nicki Minaj in which she called him out for joking about the legal firestorm. "JUSTIN and them gonna f**k you up."

Meanwhile, we know that 50 Cent and Ray J aren't exactly opposing each other. After all, the former cut ties with Starz due to the network's interview series with Diddy. But it's curious to note that even the most brash and unapologetic of celebrities would rather be cautious with how they speak on this controversy. Their message might be similarly critical, but hopping on a TV network with that rhetoric is always a risky move that folks should handle responsibly.

