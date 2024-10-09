50 Cent Reacts To Ray J's Bizarre Diddy Rant

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: 50 Cent performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
Ray J recently threatened to expose people in the entertainment industry who allegedly abuse their power.

During the first episode of his new show The Reality Check News, Ray J went off on Diddy in a bizarre rant. “Diddy was my friend. What do you do when you never seen all this sh*t that people are talking about? Do you believe it? Everybody’s innocent until proven guilty?” he wondered. “Do you forgive somebody for taking somebody’s ass? There’s a lot of people out here taking from people. People are getting robbed of not only their money and their spirituality, they’re getting robbed of their womanhood and manhood. Asses are being taken in ways that nobody can explain.”

Ray J continued, claiming that he knows several more individuals in the entertainment industry who allegedly abuse their power. “I’m exhausted with the people in this industry that have power who are abusing the power. I can say a lot of names,” he explained. “I won’t today but I will soon.” He also brought up the fact that authorities reportedly found roughly 1,000 bottles of baby oil on Diddy's property when they raided it earlier this year. For obvious reasons, the rant earned mixed reactions from social media users.

50 Cent Wonders "WTF Is Ray J Doing" In Response To Rant

While many simply found the wild rant strange, others were amused. Earlier today, for example, 50 Cent took to Instagram to share his reaction to it. He appears to have found it comical, based on his remarks. "Oh my God, WTF is Ray J doing LOL 😆 😆😆 hahahahaha🥷🏾’s really going cr*zy out here !" he captioned a clip of the rant. Fans in his comments section seem to agree.

What do you think of Ray J's bizarre rant about Diddy and his allegations? What about 50 Cent's reaction to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

