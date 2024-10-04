Ray J Pops Off On Jaguar Wright For Choosing Another Outlet For Interview

Ray J calls Jaguar Wright's decision "janky as f*ck."

Earlier this week, Jaguar Wright appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she made several bombshell allegations against her industry peers. According to Ray J, however, she should have sat down with him instead. Recently, he took to social media to call her out, claiming that he previously offered her money for an interview.

“You wanna keep taking these other n***as money and not showing love to the community? That sh*t weak as f*ck,” he explained. Ray J went on to urge her to reach out to him right away so she can make money, “and [he] can understand what the f*ck [she's] talking about so we’ll know what’s the truth and what’s not."

Ray J Tells Jaguar Wright To Reach Out For Interview

He continued, calling her decision to go to another outlet "janky as f*ck" and more. “You’re hitting all these other motherf*ckers back that’s from all these other countries. Like you safe over there. You safe with me. Stop acting scary, Jaguar," Ray J added. He took a moment to lower his voice and apologize for cursing, claiming that his rant was “with all due respect.” He even asked Jaguar to “help [him] be a better person.” At the time of writing, it remains unclear why Wright decided against an interview with Ray J, or if she'd ever consider one in the future.