Ray J Pops Off On Jaguar Wright For Choosing Another Outlet For Interview

House Of BET - Day 2
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Ray J speaks onstage during the "Live: Podcast with Earn Your Leisure" panel at House Of BET on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Ray J calls Jaguar Wright's decision "janky as f*ck."

Earlier this week, Jaguar Wright appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she made several bombshell allegations against her industry peers. According to Ray J, however, she should have sat down with him instead. Recently, he took to social media to call her out, claiming that he previously offered her money for an interview.

“You wanna keep taking these other n***as money and not showing love to the community? That sh*t weak as f*ck,” he explained. Ray J went on to urge her to reach out to him right away so she can make money, “and [he] can understand what the f*ck [she's] talking about so we’ll know what’s the truth and what’s not."

Ray J Tells Jaguar Wright To Reach Out For Interview

He continued, calling her decision to go to another outlet "janky as f*ck" and more. “You’re hitting all these other motherf*ckers back that’s from all these other countries. Like you safe over there. You safe with me. Stop acting scary, Jaguar," Ray J added. He took a moment to lower his voice and apologize for cursing, claiming that his rant was “with all due respect.” He even asked Jaguar to “help [him] be a better person.” At the time of writing, it remains unclear why Wright decided against an interview with Ray J, or if she'd ever consider one in the future.

While Ray J is certainly passionate about the topic, this doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, as Wright never fails to make headlines with her wild claims. During her Piers Morgan Uncensored interview, for example, she alleged that Jay-Z is a "monster" like Diddy. What do you think of Ray J getting upset with Jaguar Wright over her recent interview with Piers Morgan? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

