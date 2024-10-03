Jaguar Wright Alleges That Jay-Z Is A “Monster” Like Diddy

Jaguar Wright insists that silence is no longer an option for Jay-Z.

Jaguar Wright is no stranger to making wild claims about the entertainment industry, and her recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored was certainly no exception. During the interview, Wright discussed Diddy's explosive legal battle and the long list of allegations he's been hit with in recent months. According to her, however, he's not the only person the public should be taking a closer look at.

"For four years I've been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters... And the victim-making machine kept going on," she alleged. Morgan took this opportunity to note how Jay-Z has stayed quiet about the disturbing allegations Diddy is currently facing. Wright says this shouldn't come as a surprise, but insists that silence is no longer an option for him. "That’s what he does. He starts little fires everywhere, forces everyone involved to carry water while he sneaks away without a response," she alleged. "That changes now, Sean. You must respond."

Jaguar Wright Goes After Jay-Z On Piers Morgan Uncensored

Wright continued, accusing Jay-Z of having ties to various infamous men. “Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Robert Kelly, Sean Combs have one person in common, professionally and privately: Sean Carter [Jay-Z]," she alleged. "This has been a fist of tyranny punching through our culture for decades. It must stop.” Morgan went on to bring up ongoing allegations of misogyny in hip-hop and to ask Wright how dangerous she actually believes Diddy is.