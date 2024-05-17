Diddy Has A Tape Of Woman Being Murdered, Jaguar Wright Alleges In Resurfaced Interview

Social media users are skeptical about Jaguar Wright's wild accusations.

Today, Diddy has been making headlines after CNN exclusively obtained hotel security footage that allegedly shows him physically assaulting his ex, Cassie. It appears to corroborate some of the accusations Cassie made against the Bad Boy Records founder in her now-settled lawsuit against him. The disturbing footage is now circulating online, with countless social media users and peers weighing in. Of course, this latest development has also led to the resurfacing of some previous unrelated allegations against Diddy, including one made by Jaguar Wright during her interview with RealLyfe Productions last month.

During the interview, Wright was asked what she believes will "happen next," to which she replied "Cathy White's true killer is going to be unveiled... And it's not a man." From there, she was asked to elaborate, and she accused Diddy of having a tape of the alleged crime. "Show them the tape Diddy, you've got it," she stated. "That might buy you a little time... We're gonna hang you high, b*tch. Jay-Z too, Beyonce too."

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Assaults Cassie In New Footage From Hotel Security Camera

Jaguar Wright Makes Wild Claims About Diddy, Jay-Z, And Beyonce

For those who don't know, Cathy White was alleged to be Jay-Z's mistress before passing away in 2011. Their rumored romance and her subsequent death led to countless conspiracy theories, which are all completely unconfirmed. Nonetheless, it looks like social media sleuths have been hard at work digging them up.

This isn't the only shocking claim Jaguar Wright made during the interview, however. She also reflected on her relationship with Katt Williams, revealing that they met at her 30th birthday celebration. "He taught me so much in nine months," she said of the comedian. "Walking away was hard, but it was when the Illuminati first started coming after him, and I left. You know, back in that moment, Katt was still wearing Kevlar to bed... To bed." What do you think of Jaguar Wright's wild claims about Diddy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cassie's Husband Shares Letter Condemning Domestic Violence In Response To Leaked Diddy Video

[Via]

