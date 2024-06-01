Justin Bieber Gave Odell Beckham Jr. Oral Sex At Diddy Party, Jaguar Wright & Tokyo Toni Allege In Wild Clip

BYCaroline Fisher6.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jaguar Wright and Tokyo Toni have teamed up to make some shocking accusations.

Jaguar Wright is certainly no stranger to making shocking claims on the internet. In the past, she's shared wild accusations against the likes of Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and many more. For this reason, it was unsurprising when she was spotted alongside Tokyo Toni earlier this week. The Finding Love ASAP! star has also become known for her internet antics.

In a new clip, Tokyo is seen singing along to some music, when Wright interrupts to bring up Justin Bieber. "Can we talk about why Justin Bieber's running around breaking up relationships?" she asked, prompting a quick response from Blac Chyna's mother. "Cuz he was sucking that d*ck on them knees," she alleged. Wright agreed, similarly accusing him of performing oral sex on Odell Beckham Jr. "He must have sucked the sh*t out of Odell's d*ck," she alleged. "They've got that boy on the clock."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Accused Of Leaking Alleged Diddy & Meek Mill Audio By Jaguar Wright

Jaguar Wright & Tokyo Toni Share Their Shocking Theory

Of course, the two women are referring to a clip of Justin Bieber and Odell Beckham Jr. at one of Diddy's parties, which made its rounds online a few years back. Many speculated that the two of them were hooking up at the event, which is completely unconfirmed. Some have even theorized that it was somehow related to Beckham Jr.'s recent split from Kim Kardashian.

Obviously, most aren't buying the duo's recent accusations, though they're far from the only shocking ones social media users have heard from them in recent months. While some find their antics entertaining, others think they should just leave Bieber and Beckham Jr. alone, and stop speaking on other people's business. What do you think of Jaguar Wright linking up with Tokyo Toni? What about the wild accusations they made against Odell Beckham Jr. and Justin Bieber? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy Has A Tape Of Woman Being Murdered, Jaguar Wright Alleges In Resurfaced Interview

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Sean "Diddy" Combs Album Release Party For "The Love Album: Off The Grid"Pop CultureDiddy Has A Tape Of Woman Being Murdered, Jaguar Wright Alleges In Resurfaced Interview58.2K
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release PartyPop CultureNicki Minaj Accused Of Leaking Alleged Diddy & Meek Mill Audio By Jaguar Wright95.5K
MO3 legendPop CultureMO3's Estate Keeps His "Legend" Alive On Third Posthumous Album56
Jaguar Wright Performs At La BellevilloisePop CultureJaguar Wright's Wildest Music Industry Gossip Stories5.3K