Justin Bieber Gave Odell Beckham Jr. Oral Sex At Diddy Party, Jaguar Wright & Tokyo Toni Allege In Wild Clip

Jaguar Wright and Tokyo Toni have teamed up to make some shocking accusations.

Jaguar Wright is certainly no stranger to making shocking claims on the internet. In the past, she's shared wild accusations against the likes of Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and many more. For this reason, it was unsurprising when she was spotted alongside Tokyo Toni earlier this week. The Finding Love ASAP! star has also become known for her internet antics.

In a new clip, Tokyo is seen singing along to some music, when Wright interrupts to bring up Justin Bieber. "Can we talk about why Justin Bieber's running around breaking up relationships?" she asked, prompting a quick response from Blac Chyna's mother. "Cuz he was sucking that d*ck on them knees," she alleged. Wright agreed, similarly accusing him of performing oral sex on Odell Beckham Jr. "He must have sucked the sh*t out of Odell's d*ck," she alleged. "They've got that boy on the clock."

Jaguar Wright & Tokyo Toni Share Their Shocking Theory

Of course, the two women are referring to a clip of Justin Bieber and Odell Beckham Jr. at one of Diddy's parties, which made its rounds online a few years back. Many speculated that the two of them were hooking up at the event, which is completely unconfirmed. Some have even theorized that it was somehow related to Beckham Jr.'s recent split from Kim Kardashian.