Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Have A Sex Tape, Jaguar Wright Alleges

Jaguar Wright has been making some outlandish claims as of late.

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are two artists who are beefing right now. Overall, they have worked together in the past. However, things have changed and now they despise one another. The best example of the feud reaching new heights came in January when Megan dropped off the song "Hiss." This was subsequently followed up by the track "Big Foot" which many deemed to be a failure on Nicki's part. By this point in the year, fans agree that Meg won the battle. That said, Nicki has had an incredibly successful tour, which has more than made up for the previous misstep.

Recently, Meg and Nicki were brought up in a conversation between Armon Wiggins and Jaguar Wright. Wright has been going on a media tour of sorts lately where she has made some wild accusations. From the existence of an alleged Meek Mill and Diddy audio to Justin Bieber and Odell Beckham Jr. having oral sex at a Diddy party, Wright has given us some truly outlandish clips. Well, she did it again this week by claiming that she has seen a Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj sex tape.

Jaguar Wright Speaks On Nicki Minaj And Meg

Quite simply, Wiggins was not buying what Wright was selling. He began to burn some sage as Wright tried to convince him that the tape does, in fact, exist. However, even the internet is in disbelief. Many asked for proof while others chalked it up to Wright's recent antics in the media. Others also claimed that it was irresponsible to continue to platform Wright given the things she has been saying. At this point, it's clear that Wright is polarizing. Whether or not she continues to take aim at other artists, remains to be seen.