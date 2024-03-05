Lady Luck Saddened By Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Lady Luck expressed her disappointment in Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's recent beef during an interview with AllHipHop published on Sunday. As someone who lost their mother last year, Luck found Nicki's lyrics on the song, "Big Foot," distasteful.

“I’m [a] diehard Nicki [supporter],” she said. “You already know that. I went to war for Nicki and all of that. I think that she’s super dope. That mom thing, that sh*t stabbed me in the chest. And even if she only said it once. Like, ‘B*tch, you’re lying on your dead mama.’ That’s a hard ass line. But to make it like a [repeated phrase]. You know I love Nicki. I guess they say all is fair in battle rap and that’s why I’m not into that because that line, it’s rough, man."

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Recording artist Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

From there, she discussed rap battles in general. “What happened to battle rap?” she asked. “I’m not talking about Nicki and Megan right now, but battle rap in general. What happened to y’all being nice? Better metaphors and all of that. It became the tea and who can tell the other one’s personal business more. And that’s not rap to me.” Check out her full comments from the interview with AllHipHop below.

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion started when the latter called out Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, on her single, "Hiss." From there, Nicki lashed out on social media and dropped the aforementioned diss track, “Big Foot." Be on the lookout for further updates on Lady Luck as well as Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

