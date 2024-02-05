Megan Thee Stallion Reacts As "Hiss" Officially Goes Number One

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj have been going at it for about a week at this point. However, there was a turning point last week where the feud just died out. Nicki Minaj's diss track "Big Foot" was losing steam, while Megan Thee Stallion continued to break records on the charts with "Hiss." Subsequently, Nicki eased off the gas and Meg continued to silently celebrate her latest victory. Over the weekend, fans have been anticipating Meg's return to the Billboard charts, and in a big way at that.

There have been all sorts of indications that Meg would get the top spot on the chart. Overall, this would be a massive accomplishment when you consider how the song would be debuting on the chart this week. Well. according to Billboard, the inevitable has happened. Megan Thee Stallion has officially earned her third number-one hit. The previous two are "Savage" and "WAP." However, this is a particularly special feat as this is a solo track.

Megan Thee Stallion Stays Winning

Only time will tell whether or not this is a song that can stay in that number-one spot. The first week was certainly carried by her feud with Minaj. However, if her fans remain behind her, then this song could have lots of sustained success. No matter what, this is an accomplishment that is most definitely worth celebrating. "Thank you thank you thank you ! Thank you GOD, Thank you MAMA HOLLY, Thank you to EVERYONEEEEE that took the time out of their week to go hard and make this happen! I love you I appreciate you I’m so grateful," Meg wrote on Twitter. Needless to say, she is very happy.

