Megan Thee Stallion Makes "HISStory" With New WMG Deal

It's been an undoubtedly hectic and exciting few weeks for Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston-born performer unleashed her new single "Hiss," for one, notably reigniting her longwinded feud with Nicki Minaj. The song has been a massive success and is currently on pace for a No. 1 debut. The success of "Hiss" isn't the only thing the hitmaker has to be grateful for, however. Recently, Meg also announced that she's signed a unique new deal with Warner Music Group.

The new deal will allow her to maintain her independence as an artist while the label provides her with “distribution and marketing resources" to propel her forward. “This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” Megan Thee Stallion told Rolling Stone. "I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”

Megan Thee Stallion Maintains Her Independence With New Deal

To celebrate, Meg recently took to Twitter to share some fun celebratory photos, as well as some words of encouragement for fellow artists. "Thank you GOD," her post begins. "Hotties today HISSTORY was made !!! Today I signed a distribution deal with my new family @warnermusic where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist anddd OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING."

"This is thee first deal of its kind !!!" Meg continued, "I hope artist still on the come up or even artists who are already established never get discouraged by all the obstacles that come with this industry! Even with all the odds against me I fought for MYSELF , the hotties fought for me and @rocnation fought for me!!! I’m forever grateful!!! Let’s REALLY KEEP RUNNING IT UP HOTTIES! Shout out to MAMA HOLLY I know she’s guiding me through all this #HOTGIRLPRODUCTIONS." What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion signing a new distribution deal with Warner Music Group? What about her encouraging message to fellow artists? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

