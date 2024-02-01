Jay-Z's "Hot Girl Advice" Helps Megan Thee Stallion On Bad Days

Since she first started teasing "HISS" online last month, all eyes have been on Megan Thee Stallion. The fashionista got plenty off of her chest on the trending song and clearly triggered Nicki Minaj with her bar about Megan's Law. As the Queen of Rap and her Barbz continue to lash out at Meg on virtually every social media platform, Thee Hotties are coming to her rescue. It's becoming increasingly evident which celebrities are on either side of the feud, and we're curious to see what will happen next now that both women have said their piece.

On Wednesday (January 31), a throwback clip of the Hot Girl Coach on Stephen Colbert's late-night show resurfaced on Twitter/X. In the brief snippet, the two discuss who offers better advice between power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce – both of whom Thee Stallion has long-standing working relationships with. Surprisingly, she shared that it's the former who offers plenty of "fun" advice for her, much of which has helped her cheer up on some of her worst days. "Say if I'm having a bad day, he'll be like, 'Megan, girl, you need to be somewhere driving the boat. Turn up! Have a good time, get with good people," she told the host.

Megan Thee Stallion Keeps it Real with Stephen Colbert

"You know what I'm saying? Like, he gives me the more Hot Girl advice," she added with a laugh. "Beyonce is like the queen, you know? Just rise above," Thee Stallion shared when Colbert asked what kind of wisdom she's picked up from the mother of three. "She says it the nicer way, and Jay-Z gives it to me the turnt up way."

Not everyone is feeling Megan Thee Stallion at this moment, but she's confidently letting their hate roll off her shoulders. Instead of clapping back online, the Houston native is keeping her eye on the prize – a No. 1 debut for "HISS" in the coming days. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you'd rather get advice from Jay-Z or Beyonce in the comments.

