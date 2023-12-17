Beyonce & JAY-Z's Date Night Photo Dump Features A Gorgeous Outfit And Plenty Of Wine

Beyonce looked stunning in a sheer top-hot pant combination in beige as she stepped out with husband JAY-Z for dinner. Beyonce was all legs beyond the silver shorts and completed the outfit with a matching beige fur coat. Furthermore, she and Hov appeared to have a great time, with JAY-Z posing with a pair of empty wine bottles. Rather raunchily, one image that Beyonce included was a close-up of the back of her shorts. While it was likely meant to show the label, it was a rather booty-filled shot. Be sure to check out the full collection of photos below.

Of course, 2023 has been a year filled with fantastic Beyonce outfits, in large part due to her RENAISSANCE tour. One notable outfit came around the release of the film Barbie, when Beyonce was dolled up in pink. Taken from her show in Minnesota, the queen's social media showed off that she had her own Barbie look ready to go. The popstar absolutely killed in a metallic pink leotard with a matching cropped-tailed jacket and thigh-high boots. To cap it off, Beyoncé wore a pink visor. Of course, this level of serve is to be expected from someone as stunning as Beyonc. However, to debut the look right as the Barbie movie dropped was so many layers of perfection.

Read More: Beyonce Nearing Billionaire Mark Amid Renaissance Success

Beyonce Gets Love For Helping With Concert Proposal

The year has been full of Beyonce stories, again due to her massive, global tour. However, one particularly sweet story came from comedian Lil Rel Howery. Howery got engaged in September to long-time girlfriend Dannella Lane. The venue he chose for this very special moment was Beyonce's concert at SoFi Stadium on September 4. However, while speaking with TMZ, he revealed that things could have gone horribly wrong if not for the efforts of Beyonce herself. Turns out that Lil Rel was waiting for "Love On Top". This was because Tina Knowles has suggested it is the perfect song to propose to. In fact, Knowles made the arrangements to capture the proposal on the jumbotron.

However, the song was later in the setlist than Lil Rel was expecting. And, as misfortune would have it, "Love on Top" would begin playing as soon as Lil Rel reached the men's bathroom. After doing what he needed to do, he attempted to make it back to his seat, only to realize he had gotten lost. After several minutes, with "Love on Top" (4:27 in length) still miraculously playing, Lil Rel made it back to his seat. He found his confused girlfriend waiting along with a cameraman and a slightly annoyed Beyoncé, who had been stalling for time during the song.

Read More: Beyonce Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans Amid RENAISSANCE Film Success

[via]