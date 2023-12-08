Beyonce Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans Amid "RENAISSANCE" Film Success

Earlier this month, Beyonce premiered her eagerly-awaited RENAISSANCE concert film, breaking box office records its opening weekend. It quickly raked in a staggering $21 million, becoming the first film in two decades to surpass $20 million the first weekend of December. Amid the film's success, Bey took to Instagram to share her appreciation for her supporters, reflecting on what it took to put it together in such a short time.

"I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film," Beyonce began. "I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turn around time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!!"

Beyonce's "Touched And Encouraged" By Reviews

"I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters," Beyonce continued. "The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater!! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going. I can’t wait to see what else yall do :) I also love seeing the positive take aways from people who were not my fans or didn’t yet know my story. The people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman. I’m very proud that we launched the film on World AIDS Day in memory of my Uncle Johnny. I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y’all up the way you continue to lift me up."

"While I’m often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings," she added. "I feel gratitude. 'We did it.' We have the #1 movie in the country! And a [100 emoji] on Rotten Tomatoes. And it’s because of you and your support! I humbly thank you." What do you think of Beyonce's recent message to supporters? Have you seen Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce yet? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

