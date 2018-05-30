supporters
- MusicBeyonce Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans Amid "RENAISSANCE" Film Success"I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y’all up the way you continue to lift me up," Beyonce says.ByCaroline Fisher823 Views
- PoliticsEminem Slams Donald Trump & Calls His Supporters BrainwashedEminem has more harsh words for Donald Trump.ByCole Blake1.9K Views
- PoliticsDonald Trump Offers Supporters His Half-Eaten PizzaDonald Trump offered to give his fans a slice of pizza he already bit into in a viral clip.ByCole Blake1.6K Views
- Music50 Cent Continues Humiliating Assault On MAGA Supporters50 Cent takes the gloves off and goes to battle with MAGA, taking a moment to ridicule one of their more oblivious members. ByMitch Findlay46.6K Views
- PoliticsMatthew McConaughey Calls Out The "Illiberal Left" As HypocritesMatthew McConaughey says the "illiberal left" are hypocrites for "patronizing" Trump supporters in denial over the election results.ByCole Blake8.2K Views
- Pop CultureActress Kerry Washington Gives Out Her Phone Number So Fans Can CallKerry Washington wants you to call her.ByAida C.3.9K Views
- EntertainmentTerry Crews On #MeToo Support: "Black Men Did Not Want Any Part Of It"Their female counterparts displayed more support, however.ByZaynab7.0K Views
- MusicR. Kelly Supporters Clash With Protesters Outside His Chicago StudioThe demonstration played a part in the State's decision to reject his Spring Break concert.ByZaynab1.9K Views
- EntertainmentBill Cosby’s 3-10 Year Prison Sentence Leaves People Divided: Twitter ReactsSee how Twitter reacted to the news of Bill Cosby's prison sentence.ByKevin Goddard19.5K Views
- MusicSnoop Dogg Goes Off On Trump & His Supporters: “Kanye Too, F*ck You Too”Snoop Dogg says anyone who supports Trump is “racist.”ByKevin Goddard55.5K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Queen" Effaces Wounded Male Pride: Twitter ReactsFirst impressions of Nicki Minaj's "Queen" are in.ByDevin Ch14.0K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Defended Over Forbes Criticism, Writer Renews Attack Of 6ix9ine"She's going on tour with a life-size skittle with face tattoos."ByDevin Ch18.2K Views
- MusicMeek Mill Vows To Continue Fighting For Justice Reform At Supporter RallyMeek Mill continues his fight for his freedom.ByMatthew Parizot2.7K Views
- SocietyDonald Trump Fires Shots At Jay-Z During Presidential AddressDonald Trump is salty about Jay-Z's political reproach.ByDevin Ch8.4K Views