Eminem Slams Donald Trump & Calls His Supporters Brainwashed

Eminem criticized Donald Trump during a resurfaced interview clip that is circulating on TikTok. In the video, which was posted by user @Rising_path, the Detroit rapper argues that the former president brainwashes his supporters through his rhetoric.

“Watching him play to his base that thinks that he cares about them, and it’s actually the people that he cares about the f**king least,” Eminem said in the video. “If you’re talking about his core being, you know, a majority white middle class, what I don’t understand is how in the f**k do you feel like you relate to a billionaire who has never known struggle his entire f**king life.”

Eminem At The Grammys

Eminem At The Grammys

“I will say this, he talks a good one,” Em further said. “And if you’re in his base…let’s say you’re going to the rallies or whatever, you watch him on TV, you hear him talking this s**t, there’s part of me that understands, like, alright, he’s somehow still got them because he’s brainwashing them into thinking something great is going to happen.” It’s far from the first time Eminem has spoken out against Donald Trump. He also attacked the former president during a freestyle cypher at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. He rapped at the time: “Intensity’s heightened, tensions are rising/Trump, when it comes to giving a shit, you’re as stingy as I am/Except when it comes to having the balls to go against me, you hide ’em/’Cause you don’t got the fuckin’ nuts, like an empty asylum.”

Eminem Calls Out Donald Trump

The latest comments come as Donald Trump faces a third indictment, this time for felony charges regarding his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election as well as his role in the riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

