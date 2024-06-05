Donald Trump Jr. Hits Eminem With Ellen DeGeneres Comparison Amid Viral Election Rumors

An unconfirmed rumor that Eminem plans to leave the U.S. if Trump is reelected has been circulating online.

Earlier this week, one right-wing Twitter/X user shared an unconfirmed rumor that Eminem will be leaving the U.S. if Donald Trump becomes president again, which has since gone viral. The post has racked up a whopping 2.5 million views in only a couple of days, along with thousands of replies. Of course, due to the nature of the account that posted the rumor, most commenters are now slamming Eminem.

As the post continued to gain traction online, Trump's son decided to weigh in earlier today, mocking Eminem in his response. "Are you really telling me that’s not Ellen DeGeneres????" he asked simply, comparing the rapper to the former talk show host.

Donald Trump Jr. Reacts To Rumors That Eminem Will Leave The U.S. If Trump Sr. Is Reelected

Interestingly enough, Trump Jr.'s reaction has gotten a lot of attention from Eminem fans. They've proceeded to throw jabs about his appearance in retaliation. Others are warning him not to diss "The Real Slim Shady," as he might just fire back. After all, he previously ripped Trump Sr. to shreds in an interview that went viral last year. In it, he accused him of "brainwashing" his supporters. He also went after the former president in a freestyle cypher at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.