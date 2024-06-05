Donald Trump Jr. Hits Eminem With Ellen DeGeneres Comparison Amid Viral Election Rumors

BYCaroline Fisher438 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MTV EMAs 2017 - Show
on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England.
An unconfirmed rumor that Eminem plans to leave the U.S. if Trump is reelected has been circulating online.

Earlier this week, one right-wing Twitter/X user shared an unconfirmed rumor that Eminem will be leaving the U.S. if Donald Trump becomes president again, which has since gone viral. The post has racked up a whopping 2.5 million views in only a couple of days, along with thousands of replies. Of course, due to the nature of the account that posted the rumor, most commenters are now slamming Eminem.

As the post continued to gain traction online, Trump's son decided to weigh in earlier today, mocking Eminem in his response. "Are you really telling me that’s not Ellen DeGeneres????" he asked simply, comparing the rapper to the former talk show host.

Read More: Proof's Son NASAAN Hints At Upcoming Eminem Collaboration

Donald Trump Jr. Reacts To Rumors That Eminem Will Leave The U.S. If Trump Sr. Is Reelected

Interestingly enough, Trump Jr.'s reaction has gotten a lot of attention from Eminem fans. They've proceeded to throw jabs about his appearance in retaliation. Others are warning him not to diss "The Real Slim Shady," as he might just fire back. After all, he previously ripped Trump Sr. to shreds in an interview that went viral last year. In it, he accused him of "brainwashing" his supporters. He also went after the former president in a freestyle cypher at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Eminem has yet to respond to the shady comparison, though it's likely that he's unfazed, as he's still hot off the success of his latest single "Houdini." He unveiled the track last week, earning himself the biggest streaming debut of his entire career. It'll appear on his upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady, which is expected to arrive sometime this summer. What do you think of rumors that Eminem will be leaving the U.S. if Donald Trump is elected again? What about his son, Donald Trump Jr., comparing the rapper to Ellen DeGeneres in response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Eminem, Big Sean, & More Celebrate Return Of Detroit's Michigan Central Station With Massive Concert

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Donald Trump Jr. Via Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images, Eminem Via Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTVPoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Mocks Eminem For Preparing "Heavily" To Diss Trump21.9K
37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowPoliticsEminem Slams Donald Trump & Calls His Supporters Brainwashed2.0K
Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesPoliticsNipsey Hussle On Eminem's Cypher: "The Message Is What's Important"9.0K
Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesPoliticsEminem Thinks Donald Trump Isn't "Paying Attention" To Him: Report9.8K