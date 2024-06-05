Proof's Son NASAAN Hints At Upcoming Eminem Collaboration

Slim's career is coming full circle.

NASAAN had the unique experience of knowing Eminem as a child. The rapper's father, Proof, was a member of D12 and one of Em's best friends before his untimely passing. NASAAN has carried the torch for his father as an artist, but one thing he's yet to do is link up with his father's old friend. At least, until now. NASAAN recently sat down for an interview with Off the Porch, and revealed that he has multiple tracks ready to go with Eminem.

NASAAN was excited about the opportunity to work with a legend, but he didn't want to jinx it. Em is known for being selective with his features, especially since the rollout for his new album, The Death of Slim Shady, has been so secretive. “We got some sh*t, we got some stuff," NASAAN confirmed. "He sent me some stuff. I don’t want to speak on it too much — I be getting in trouble when I talk about they stuff. I ain’t gonna speak on it." NASAAN may not have an official Eminem collab out yet, but the latter has had an enormous influence on his career. He even recreated an iconic moment between Eminem and Proof for his recent music video "Goated."

NASAAN Didn't Like Eminem's Music As A Kid

The rapper told Off the Porch that he actually wasn't a fan of Em or D12 when he was a kid. It was once he got older that he developed an appreciation for what the group (and his dad) accomplished. "I feel like I’ve known the n**ga forever," he admitted. "I think I started growing an appreciation for him as I got older ’cause it’s like, I never was a super fan of their music." The main reason why was setting. NASAAN moved to Atlanta after Proof's death, so it took him a while to get reacclimated to the grittier Detroit sound.