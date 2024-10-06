Proof's Son, Nasaan, Admits He's Jealous Of Cordae's Relationship With Eminem

Nasaan says he doesn't have a relationship with Eminem.

Proof's son, Nasaan, has apologized for dissing Cordae over the years, admitting in a rant on X (formerly Twitter) that he's been jealous of his relationship with Eminem. He previously called out the From a Bird's Eye View rapper on his 2020 song, "Without Me." He rapped at the time: “My shape isn't in tip top? Then who saving hip hop? (YBN Cordae?)/B*tch you sound stupid as f*ck’ as a diss towards Cordae."

In his social media rant, he wrote: "I apologize to the Cordae fellow. I’m growing & realize I started trolling you out of envy. Was gonna put all this in a song but rhyming sh*t with yo name is difficult n***a. He was getting the love from Marshall that I had always wanted but… unfortunately just never got. I felt like I was a way more talented rapper sitting in front of his face yet he chose him to champion. (granted I was 19) but I never quite understood it. I’m older & more mature now so I internalize all this a lot differently now… since a teenager I kind of just wanted to make Em & his team proud & build this uncle like bond with them where I can, come around, ask for advice wherever need be, etc and it just never got to that point and in retrospect I guess that frustrated me and made me jealous."

From there, Nasaan explained why he's decided to apologize to Cordae now. He wrote: "Lol tbh i feel like I owe dude an apology I trolled the sh*t out of him 3 years straight haha, and as far as Marshall I just don’t feel comfortable lying in interviews anymore its bothering me atp. yes there is no relationship. i have none with him. but who cares he doesn’t owe me that, he was my fathers friend not MINE. he took care of my family financially for years!!! off GP. he’s great in my book! I’m 26 now. I accepted Ill never get the relationship i wanted with him… the distant love we have for one another is more than enough for me 🫶 thank you for everything Marshall and sorry again Cordae. love you guys."

