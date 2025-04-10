NBA YoungBoy's Neighbor Says She's Baking Him Cookies To Celebrate His Return To Utah

NBA YoungBoy's neighbor in Utah says she's excited to have him back home and is planning on baking him cookies to celebrate his return to the Olympus Cove neighborhood. In a video circulating on social media, the woman, Judy Zone, explains that she met the popular rapper and he left a great impression.

The woman began by explaining that she was surprised to see NBA YoungBoy. "I didn't know he was back. I didn't know that Kentrell was back," she told KUTV's Brian Mullahy. "So, I think I'm gonna bake him some cookies and bring them over because we had such a nice chat. He's a very sweet kid. I mean, he's really young. This is a really young person, very, very young person, very kind. He called me, 'Ma'am.' I told him I've never listened to his music. He said, 'I don't recommend it.'" Despite liking YoungBoy, Zone isn't thrilled about the heavily armed security he's brought with him. “I was stopped by two guys [Saturday] with bullet proof vests---security, dressed all in black--and one of them had an AK strapped to his chest,” she further said, “It introduces this level of anxiety.”

NBA YoungBoy's Criminal Case

NBA YoungBoy's return to Utah comes after serving time in prison on a federal gun charge. He was sentenced to serve 23 months behind bars after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm while a felon in December. He was given credit for time served dating back to May 2024. Prior to his full release, he was transferred to a halfway house in Phoenix, Arizona.