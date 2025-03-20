NBA YoungBoy’s New Prison Release Date Has Fans Overjoyed

It's been an undoubtedly rough few months for NBA YoungBoy, but now, things are looking up for the Louisiana-born performer. In April of last year, he was arrested on charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. At the time, authorities hit him with a staggering 63 charges. These charges included identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and more. He'd already been on house arrest at "Grave Digger Mountain" in Utah awaiting trial for a different charge.

In November, he pleaded guilty to 10 counts in connection to the alleged fraud case and pleaded no contest to the various other charges. He was handed a 23-month prison sentence as a result, along with 60 months of probation. At the beginning of this year, it was reported that the rapper would be released in July. Today, however, it's being reported that he'll be out much sooner than that.

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail?

According to a new tweet by Kurrco, he's scheduled to be released on April 26. This is just a few weeks away, and for obvious reasons, fans are overjoyed. "WE LITTTTTT," one X user writes. "The goat is back soon," another says. News of the release date comes less than a week after Terrance "Gangsta" Williams, the half-brother of Birdman and Slim, provided supporters with an update amid YB's prison stay. He alleged that the 25-year-old knocked out another inmate at the Talladega federal prison. Allegedly, he did this because the inmate had shouted "OTF," and YB has beef with Lil Durk. "He been standing on business," Williams claimed.