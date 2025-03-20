NBA YoungBoy’s New Prison Release Date Has Fans Overjoyed

BY Caroline Fisher 840 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy New Release Date Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
In November, NBA YoungBoy pleaded guilty to ten counts in connection to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme.

It's been an undoubtedly rough few months for NBA YoungBoy, but now, things are looking up for the Louisiana-born performer. In April of last year, he was arrested on charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. At the time, authorities hit him with a staggering 63 charges. These charges included identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and more. He'd already been on house arrest at "Grave Digger Mountain" in Utah awaiting trial for a different charge.

In November, he pleaded guilty to 10 counts in connection to the alleged fraud case and pleaded no contest to the various other charges. He was handed a 23-month prison sentence as a result, along with 60 months of probation. At the beginning of this year, it was reported that the rapper would be released in July. Today, however, it's being reported that he'll be out much sooner than that.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Delivers Exciting Updates On Drake, Lil Durk & NBA YoungBoy

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail?

According to a new tweet by Kurrco, he's scheduled to be released on April 26. This is just a few weeks away, and for obvious reasons, fans are overjoyed. "WE LITTTTTT," one X user writes. "The goat is back soon," another says. News of the release date comes less than a week after Terrance "Gangsta" Williams, the half-brother of Birdman and Slim, provided supporters with an update amid YB's prison stay. He alleged that the 25-year-old knocked out another inmate at the Talladega federal prison. Allegedly, he did this because the inmate had shouted "OTF," and YB has beef with Lil Durk. "He been standing on business," Williams claimed.

The release date also comes shortly after DJ Akademiks hinted that YB could be coming home soon during Adin Ross' Brand Risk 005 boxing event. During the event, he was asked whether or not he had inside information on any upcoming music. While he didn't give any specifics, he did suggest that fans have quite a bit to look forward to.Drake's coming soon, Durk's coming soon, and YB’s getting out of jail," he declared.

Read More: Birdman's Brother Terrance "Gangsta" Williams Alleges NBA YoungBoy Won A Prison Fight

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Has Alleged Footage Of Him Surface Following Transfer To Federal Alabama Prison 13.1K
DJ Akademiks Drake Lil Durk Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Delivers Exciting Updates On Drake, Lil Durk & NBA YoungBoy 2.6K
Birdman Brother Terrance Gangsta Williams NBA YoungBoy Won Prison Fight Hip Hop News Music Birdman's Brother Terrance "Gangsta" Williams Alleges NBA YoungBoy Won A Prison Fight 3.3K
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Music NBA YoungBoy’s New Prison Release Date Is Sooner Than Expected 6.6K