NBA YoungBoy Has Alleged Footage Of Him Surface Following Transfer To Federal Alabama Prison

NBA YoungBoy has unfortunately fallen into the stereotype that rappers tend to fall into. That is, they have a propensity to get caught in a never-ending cycle of run-ins with the legal system. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native has sadly fit the mold. But hopefully, once he's out on confinement, he will be able to turn a new leaf. That's what his loyal fans are hoping for right now as he continues to serve his time. Thankfully, it looks like NBA YoungBoy won't be behind bars for too much longer as we and other sources have reported already. Early last month, Complex Music revealed that a potential release date could be July 27 of this year.

They are saying that is the set date, but that is of course if everything goes to plan and YB stays clean throughout this process. Speaking of which, that includes the prolific 25-year-old artist being transferred to a new facility. Earlier today, alleged footage of NBA YoungBoy surfaced, and it appears to show him moving into his new digs in Atlanta. Previously, he was detained in his home in Utah, where he was under house arrest for two years awaiting trial for a federal gun charge.

Why Is NBA YoungBoy In Prison?

The clip is only seven seconds long and doesn't show much outside of him allegedly walking through the prison. Overall, if that is NBA YoungBoy, he still has the scruffier afro that we saw in previous court hearing clips. Over the audio, there's a man asking, "Who the f*ck that is n****?". It's unclear though if its voiceover or that it's from someone on the inside.