DJ Akademiks Reveals Why NBA YoungBoy Was Arrested By SWAT Team

NBA YoungBoy could face up to ten years in prison.

Earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy was arrested at his Utah home for his role in an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. He's been behind bars ever since, and reportedly, could be looking at a lengthy prison sentence. At the time of his arrest, YB was already on house arrest, awaiting trial for a federal weapons charge.

Last week, the rapper was hit with yet another gun charge after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. “I wish to plead guilty to the offense charged, to consent to the disposition of the case in the District of Utah in which I am present and to wave trial in the [Middle District of Louisiana],” his court filing read. His next court hearing is scheduled for September 4.

DJ Akademiks On NBA YoungBoy's Legal Issues

During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks discussed NBA YoungBoy's ongoing legal issues, going back to his April arrest. According to the personality, a SWAT team was sent to arrest the 24-year-old. He claims this is because authorities thought they could be in for a fight. "Remember I told you, he got a militia up there, right?" Akademiks explained. "When they to go arrest him, they had to go with SWAT. All type of agencies because, again, not that this would happen, but technically, YB had enough firepower on that God damn mountain to do a nice ol' standoff. Barricade or not, and probably would do decently in a shootout versus just regular police."