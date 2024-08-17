NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Faces 10 Years In Prison For Federal Gun Charge

YB is expected to enter a guilty plea.

It's no secret that NBA YoungBoy has dealt with his fair share of legal issues in recent months. Earlier this year, he was arrested at his Utah home for his role in an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. At the time, he was already on house arrest, awaiting trial for a federal weapons charge. This charge stems from a 2020 music video shoot in his hometown of Baton Rouge, where police allegedly found him in possession of a 9 mm handgun and a .45-caliber Glock. He's considered a felon, and barred from possessing guns, due to a 2016 shootout.

Now, according to WAFB, he intends to enter a guilty plea in his federal gun case and have it transferred from Baton Rouge to Utah. Reportedly, YB's attorney Drew Findling filed the paperwork on his behalf earlier this week. He's likely requesting the transfer for convenience, as he's facing various charges in both Cache County and Weber County.

NBA YoungBoy Intends To Enter Guilty Plea

Once the case is transferred to Utah, YB must continue with the guilty plea, per the outlet. If he doesn't, the case will be moved back to Louisiana. Reportedly, he could potentially face up to 10 years behind bars, as well as fines, and a period of supervised release. Of course, it remains to be seen exactly what happens in YoungBoy's case, which could end up working out more favorably for the 24-year-old.