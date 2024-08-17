NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Faces 10 Years In Prison For Federal Gun Charge

It's no secret that NBA YoungBoy has dealt with his fair share of legal issues in recent months. Earlier this year, he was arrested at his Utah home for his role in an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. At the time, he was already on house arrest, awaiting trial for a federal weapons charge. This charge stems from a 2020 music video shoot in his hometown of Baton Rouge, where police allegedly found him in possession of a 9 mm handgun and a .45-caliber Glock. He's considered a felon, and barred from possessing guns, due to a 2016 shootout.

Now, according to WAFB, he intends to enter a guilty plea in his federal gun case and have it transferred from Baton Rouge to Utah. Reportedly, YB's attorney Drew Findling filed the paperwork on his behalf earlier this week. He's likely requesting the transfer for convenience, as he's facing various charges in both Cache County and Weber County.

NBA YoungBoy Intends To Enter Guilty Plea

Once the case is transferred to Utah, YB must continue with the guilty plea, per the outlet. If he doesn't, the case will be moved back to Louisiana. Reportedly, he could potentially face up to 10 years behind bars, as well as fines, and a period of supervised release. Of course, it remains to be seen exactly what happens in YoungBoy's case, which could end up working out more favorably for the 24-year-old.

News of his expected guilty plea also arrives just days after Chief Judge Shelly Dick agreed to postpone the case. This would allow higher courts to weigh in on it and provide guidance for applying federal gun laws to it. What do you think of NBA YoungBoy reportedly intending to enter a guilty plea in his federal weapons case? What about the rapper potentially facing a 10-year prison sentence for his alleged crimes? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

