NBA Youngboy Allegedly Made $100 Million While On House Arrest, Wack 100 Claims

His work ethic may have paid off big time.

Back in April, fans were shocked to hear that NBA Youngboy had been arrested once again in Utah, where he's been on house arrest for a while now. He was initially hit with 63 new charges, which was eventually whittled down to just 48. Among them were gun charges, which are particularly damning for Youngboy. He's also reportedly caught up in a prescription drug scheme which spawned many of the other charges brought against him. There isn't a whole ton known about his increasingly complicated legal situation at the moment, but that didn't stop Wack 100 from speculating.

In his newest interview for Vlad TV, Wack discusses Youngboy's newest charges. First they discuss whether or not he will get to go home any time soon. Vlad brings up a rumor that he was given a $100k bail for the charges in Utah. But Wack claims that isn't likely to be the only obstacle to getting free. Wack explains that Youngboy is also dealing with federal charges out of Louisiana that will likely make any attempt to bring him home much more complicated. While discussing the benefits of being on house arrest verses being in a jail awaiting trial they start to talk money. Wack claims that due to his prolific recording and release schedule while on house arrest, Youngboy made between $50 and $100 million in a single year. Check out the full clip of their discussion below.

Wack 100 Talks NBA Youngboy Financials

Fans recently got some good news on Youngboy's outlook from a surprising place. Last year he started an Instagram account for his cat Neon. Since then the account has shared news and updated on the rapper's life occasionally. Earlier this week the account claimed that Youngboy would be back home next month.

What do you think of Wack 100's speculation on whether or not NBA Youngboy will be released back to his home any time soon? Do you agree with him that his complicated legal situation makes it less likely he'll be released? Let us know in the comment section below.