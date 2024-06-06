NBA Youngboy Allegedly Made $100 Million While On House Arrest, Wack 100 Claims

BYLavender Alexandria319 Views
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
His work ethic may have paid off big time.

Back in April, fans were shocked to hear that NBA Youngboy had been arrested once again in Utah, where he's been on house arrest for a while now. He was initially hit with 63 new charges, which was eventually whittled down to just 48. Among them were gun charges, which are particularly damning for Youngboy. He's also reportedly caught up in a prescription drug scheme which spawned many of the other charges brought against him. There isn't a whole ton known about his increasingly complicated legal situation at the moment, but that didn't stop Wack 100 from speculating.

In his newest interview for Vlad TV, Wack discusses Youngboy's newest charges. First they discuss whether or not he will get to go home any time soon. Vlad brings up a rumor that he was given a $100k bail for the charges in Utah. But Wack claims that isn't likely to be the only obstacle to getting free. Wack explains that Youngboy is also dealing with federal charges out of Louisiana that will likely make any attempt to bring him home much more complicated. While discussing the benefits of being on house arrest verses being in a jail awaiting trial they start to talk money. Wack claims that due to his prolific recording and release schedule while on house arrest, Youngboy made between $50 and $100 million in a single year. Check out the full clip of their discussion below.

Wack 100 Talks NBA Youngboy Financials

Fans recently got some good news on Youngboy's outlook from a surprising place. Last year he started an Instagram account for his cat Neon. Since then the account has shared news and updated on the rapper's life occasionally. Earlier this week the account claimed that Youngboy would be back home next month.

What do you think of Wack 100's speculation on whether or not NBA Youngboy will be released back to his home any time soon? Do you agree with him that his complicated legal situation makes it less likely he'll be released? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
