50 Cent Reacts To Will Smith's Bombshell Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

50 Cent is a massive troll, and previous instances prove that he's not afraid of joking about fellow massive celebrities like Will Smith. However, when news broke of sexual harassment and wrongful termination allegations against Smith in a new lawsuit from Brian King Joseph, he instead showed support for the actor and musician.

Via Instagram, Fif shared a screenshot of a news report about former tour violinist Brian King Joseph's lawsuit against the Fresh Prince. In his caption, he offered a wild reaction and expressed that he was looking forward to possibly working with Smith in the future.

"WTF is going on, I got a movie I want will for, this fool just mad he got fired," the G-Unit mogul captioned his post. Amid other 50 Cent drama happening online, he found a break to react to this bombshell lawsuit. We'll see how it continues to develop.

Why Is Will Smith Being Sued?

For those unaware, Brian King Joseph's lawsuit against Will Smith accuses the Philadelphia native of sexual harassment and wrongful termination. Will's company Treyball Studios Management is also a part of this legal pursuit.

Joseph was reportedly a violinist for Smith's "Based On A True Story" tour and alleged a specific incident when returning to his Las Vegas hotel room in March. He allegedly found a sexual note along with wipes, someone else's HIV medication, and more. "Brian, I'll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us [drawn heart]," the note from "Stone F" allegedly read.

When Joseph allegedly reported this to hotel and tour staff, the latter booted him three days later. The lawsuit alleges that tour management justified this as "moving in a different direction," whereas he claims this was retaliatory for reporting the incident.

Also, the violinist's allegations accuse Will Smith of "grooming and priming [him] for sexual exploitation" since they met in 2024. They allegedly spent more time together alone before the tour, and Smith allegedly told him, "You and I have such a special connection, that I don't have with anyone else."