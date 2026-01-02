50 Cent Reacts To Will Smith's Bombshell Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 680 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Reacts Will Smith Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Hip Hop News
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent is one of many expressing shock over this lawsuit against Will Smith from a former tour violinist for alleged wrongful termination.

50 Cent is a massive troll, and previous instances prove that he's not afraid of joking about fellow massive celebrities like Will Smith. However, when news broke of sexual harassment and wrongful termination allegations against Smith in a new lawsuit from Brian King Joseph, he instead showed support for the actor and musician.

Via Instagram, Fif shared a screenshot of a news report about former tour violinist Brian King Joseph's lawsuit against the Fresh Prince. In his caption, he offered a wild reaction and expressed that he was looking forward to possibly working with Smith in the future.

"WTF is going on, I got a movie I want will for, this fool just mad he got fired," the G-Unit mogul captioned his post. Amid other 50 Cent drama happening online, he found a break to react to this bombshell lawsuit. We'll see how it continues to develop.

That other drama relates to 50 Cent's beefs with other big names in hip-hop, the entertainment business, and beyond. For New York rap heads, the big story is about his feud with Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East, which continues to garner interest. Other recent targets include Papoose, Dame Dash, and of course, Diddy.

Read More: Ice Spice Turns Heads After Leaving Birthday Bash With PlaqueBoyMax

Why Is Will Smith Being Sued?

For those unaware, Brian King Joseph's lawsuit against Will Smith accuses the Philadelphia native of sexual harassment and wrongful termination. Will's company Treyball Studios Management is also a part of this legal pursuit.

Joseph was reportedly a violinist for Smith's "Based On A True Story" tour and alleged a specific incident when returning to his Las Vegas hotel room in March. He allegedly found a sexual note along with wipes, someone else's HIV medication, and more. "Brian, I'll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us [drawn heart]," the note from "Stone F" allegedly read.

When Joseph allegedly reported this to hotel and tour staff, the latter booted him three days later. The lawsuit alleges that tour management justified this as "moving in a different direction," whereas he claims this was retaliatory for reporting the incident.

Also, the violinist's allegations accuse Will Smith of "grooming and priming [him] for sexual exploitation" since they met in 2024. They allegedly spent more time together alone before the tour, and Smith allegedly told him, "You and I have such a special connection, that I don't have with anyone else."

Brian King Joseph reportedly seeks personal and financial damages. Will Smith has reportedly not responded to these allegations at press time.

Read More: Stake Co-Founder Responds To Civil RICO Lawsuit Involving Drake

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Violinist Will Smith Lawsuit Pop Culture News Pop Culture Violinist Accuses Will Smith Of Sexual Harassment In New Lawsuit 1127
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 4.2K
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Diddy Cinches A Legal Win After Court Dismisses Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him 2.8K
Comments 0