50 Cent Loves Will Smith's Answer To Diddy Party Rumors

50 loves Will Smith's response to the "Freak-Offs."

50 Cent shows his appreciation for Will Smith after the award-winning entertainer stated he has never attended an infamous Diddy party. On Friday, a video of Will Smith in San Diego, California, addressing Diddy and memes surfaced on social media. "I don't have s*** to do with Puffy, so y'all can stop all the memes," said Smith to concertgoers. The actor added that he had his own drama and didn't need to be swept up in that as well.

50 Cent showed his appreciation for Smith while sharing the video on his Instagram account. Promoting his new action channel, 50 captioned the post: "How you don’t like Will Smith man [shoulder shrug emoji]. LOL, I’m watching his movies [movie popcorn emoji] on 50CentAction on Roku." 50 has chimed in on every aspect of Diddy's current legal drama, accusing the mogul of sexual assault. Diddy and Will Smith know each other but have never been classified as friends.

50 Cent Enjoys A Will Smith Movie While The Actor Says “No Diddy”

Both well-known Miami residents, Will Smith, and Sony Pictures, enlisted Diddy, known as P. Diddly at the time, as the executive producer of 2003’s Bad Boys II motion picture soundtrack. In 2022, Diddly attempted to heal the broken friendship between Will Smith and Chris Rock after Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars. Diddly claimed the two movie stars made amends, but neither have confirmed the mogul’s claims.