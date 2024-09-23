Ice Cube Lets It Be Known That He's Never Been To A Diddy Party

Ice Cube did seem to have some sympathy for Diddy not too long ago, but that seems to be out the window now.

"I believe he's being targeted. I believe someone has the power to pull the trigger to make this stuff, this domino effect, happen... he was cool up until a point, and this stuff started happening... "somebody... said 'Yo, he's our new guy we're on this year,' or whatever". These are all the words of Ice Cube just this past July from an interview with Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast". These speculative quotes are all in relation to Diddy and all of the allegations during that time.

Overall, Ice Cube seemed to be slightly sympathetic for the Bad Boy Records founder. Now, though, those feelings look to be long gone, as the West Coast icon is making sure everyone knows he's got no affiliation. This switch-up does sort of makes sense because Cube did say the industry is the "wild west" in that same interview. It all happened at a recent performance at the Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, CA, according to Yahoo! Entertainment, with Cube letting the crowd know he's never been to an infamous Diddy party.

Ice Cube Doesn't Want To Be Affiliated With Diddy

"Almost 40 years of rocking the mic, and I’mma tell you right now; me and WC ain’t never been to a Diddy party motherf***er... You ain’t gotta worry about us on them motherf***ing tapes", Cube shouted out to a happy and relieved crowd. You can even hear on audience member hilariously say, "thank God". After making that clear, Cube then had the perfect transition into "Check Yo Self". "Anybody in here that have… I got one thing to say to yo a**. If you’ve ever been to one of those parties... Boy or Girl, you better check yourself before you wreck yourself". This declaration is timely, as Diddy is currently under arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering.