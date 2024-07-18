Ice Cube Suspects Diddy’s Being “Targeted” Amid Legal Woes

According to Ice Cube, hip-hop is "the wild west."

It goes without saying that it's been a rough few months for Diddy, as the Bad Bad Records founder is currently wrapped up in a great deal of legal drama. Aside from facing several lawsuits from people accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more, he's also at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation. The saga began back in November with a lawsuit from the mogul's ex-girlfriend Cassie. Since then, there have been various unconfirmed theories floating around about what exactly opened the floodgates. The latest came from Ice Cube, who weighed in on the debacle during a recent interview.

Earlier this week, Ice Cube sat down with Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast and briefly discussed Diddy's legal woes. According to him, he's not shocked about his current situation. As he puts it, the hip-hop industry is the "wild west." He does suspect, however, that Diddy has a target on his back.

Ice Cube Discusses Diddy's Legal Issues

"I believe he's being targeted," he claimed. "I believe someone has the power to pull the trigger to make this stuff, this domino effect, happen." Ice Cube went on, clarifying that he hasn't done enough research to talk specifics and noting that what he's saying is purely speculation. "I just know that he was cool up until a point, and this stuff started happening," he explained. "So I believe somebody... Said 'Yo, he's our new guy we're on this year,' or whatever."