Diddy Could Be Indicted “Very Shortly,” Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim’s Attorney Speculates

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd theorizes that officials are preparing to bring the hammer down on Diddy.

It's no secret that Diddy is currently in a world of trouble when it comes to his reputation. Now, it looks like officials might be gearing up to finally bring the hammer down on him for his alleged crimes too. TMZ recently chatted with Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, an attorney representing former adult film star Adria English. Last month, English filed a lawsuit against the mogul for alleged sexual assault, trafficking, and more.

Mitchell-Kidd speculates that Diddy might be indicted sooner than later. While this is unconfirmed at the time of writing, she seems sure this could happen "very shortly." Those paying attention to Diddy's legal troubles have been waiting for news of an indictment since May of this year. At the time, it was reported that a grand jury had been empaneled to hear evidence in his federal case.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd Discusses Diddy's Legal Issues

Mitchell-Kidd is one of the attorneys who also recently called Diddy out for his choice of activities amid the various lawsuits he's facing, appearing outraged by his nonchalant demeanor considering the devastating impact he's allegedly had on others' lives. As of late, for example, he's been spotted taking part in fun excursions like white water rafting and even cruising around on private jets. "After seeing Defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails," Mitchell-Kidd said of his escapades.