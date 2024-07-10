Diddy Could Be Indicted “Very Shortly,” Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim’s Attorney Speculates

BYCaroline Fisher398 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Invest Fest 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean Combs Onstage during Invest Fest 2023 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Ariel Mitchell-Kidd theorizes that officials are preparing to bring the hammer down on Diddy.

It's no secret that Diddy is currently in a world of trouble when it comes to his reputation. Now, it looks like officials might be gearing up to finally bring the hammer down on him for his alleged crimes too. TMZ recently chatted with Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, an attorney representing former adult film star Adria English. Last month, English filed a lawsuit against the mogul for alleged sexual assault, trafficking, and more.

Mitchell-Kidd speculates that Diddy might be indicted sooner than later. While this is unconfirmed at the time of writing, she seems sure this could happen "very shortly." Those paying attention to Diddy's legal troubles have been waiting for news of an indictment since May of this year. At the time, it was reported that a grand jury had been empaneled to hear evidence in his federal case.

Read More: Cassie's Lawyer Blasts Diddy's White Water Rafting & Private Jet Travels Amid Lawsuits

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd Discusses Diddy's Legal Issues

Mitchell-Kidd is one of the attorneys who also recently called Diddy out for his choice of activities amid the various lawsuits he's facing, appearing outraged by his nonchalant demeanor considering the devastating impact he's allegedly had on others' lives. As of late, for example, he's been spotted taking part in fun excursions like white water rafting and even cruising around on private jets. "After seeing Defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails," Mitchell-Kidd said of his escapades.

Cassie's attorney, Douglas Wigdor, was similarly skeptical of the Bad Boy Records founder's behavior. "I don't think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead," he said. What do you think of attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd speculating that Diddy could be indicted "very shortly"? What about the latest lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and more? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy's Latest Accuser Reportedly Has Big Demands For Interview Offers

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenMusicCassie's Lawyer Blasts Diddy's White Water Rafting & Private Jet Travels Amid Lawsuits1.6K
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsMusicDiddy's Latest Accuser Reportedly Has Big Demands For Interview Offers1.7K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicDiddy Reportedly Facing Criminal Investigation In New York From Federal Grand Jury4.6K
DJ Khaled Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of FameMusicDiddy Tries To Sell LA Mansion For $70M Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation2.5K