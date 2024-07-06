Diddy Returns To Instagram & Boards A Private Jet After Wiping His Account Amid Allegations

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1336 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Cassie (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)
We have no idea where Diddy's going nor where he's been since the allegations against him exploded, but he's still popping out again.

After deleting all the posts from his account, it seems like Diddy is starting fresh with his Instagram page amid his many accusations and lawsuits. Moreover, his first IG Story post after this wipe is a video of him boarding a private jet for Combs Air, and we have no idea where he's flying from or where he's flying to. Still, we have to imagine that Sean Combs is moving pretty carefully and deliberately these days, as he's got a rocky public image to reckon with. Every sighting comes with its own angle, every statement comes with a lot of scrutiny, and every denial falls on more and more skeptical ears after the release of his Cassie assault video.

However, all the other allegations against Diddy remain just that: allegations that he and his legal team expressed confidence in being debunked by a court of law. Still, a new sex trafficking lawsuit against him from Adria English doesn't make the narrative and the optics any easier to handle. Perhaps the Bad Boy mogul will continue to post on his Instagram account after his previous wipe, or this will be a rare one-and-done Story. Either way, folks will likely continue to find more ways to update themselves on his situation and his movement.

Read More: Diddy Sued For Sex Trafficking By Ex-Adult Entertainer: What We Know

Diddy Returns To Instagram

In addition, Diddy might face much larger issues in his path in the near future... at least, if new reports on a New York federal grand jury emerged with any shred of accuracy. Apparently, they opened a criminal investigation into him recently, a decision that authorities notified him and his legal team of. As such, we expect that camp to be partially aware of what's going on, although they obviously don't have all the details. Maybe a future statement or response of some kind will illuminate this situation with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, as Diddy tries to sell his $70 million mansion in Los Angeles, we begin to see what the future might hold for him. It will be a lot reallocation, a lot of divestment, and a huge overhaul of his assets, lifestyle, and place in pop culture. Whether or not he comes out on the other side of this in the clear, it's hard to imagine how the world will react. Perhaps this Instagram return says more than we think...

Read More: Roger Bonds Affirms That He Would Testify Against Diddy If The Court Summons Him

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - ShowMusicDiddy Accused Of Asking Latest Accuser's Ex-Partner For Sex In New Tasha K Interview4.3K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicDiddy Reportedly Facing Criminal Investigation In New York From Federal Grand Jury4.0K
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" CombsMusicRoger Bonds Thinks Diddy & Cassie Assault Video Proves The Truth Behind All Their Stories2.2K
NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award GalaMusic50 Cent Keeps Claiming That Diddy Might Take His Own Life Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits2.4K