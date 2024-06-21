Diddy Scrubs His Instagram Following Months Of Controversy

BYAlexander Cole419 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Sean Combs attends the 'Killing Them Softly' Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Diddy even got rid of his apology to Cassie.

Since November, Diddy has found himself embroiled in controversy. Overall, it all started when his ex Cassie accused him of sexual abuse, physical abuse, and sex trafficking. These allegations were shocking, and they subsequently led to a settlement the very next day. However, things eventually got worse for Diddy as numerous other women came out with similar lawsuits. The allegations against Diddy began to mount, and eventually, he had his home raided.

Although we haven't seen any ramifications from the raid, we do know that a Grand Jury has been formed. This means an indictment could be coming down the pipeline, although that is certainly not guaranteed. Recently, some footage surfaced online that shows Diddy throwing Cassie to the ground, and kicking her while she's down. Following this footage, Diddy released a much-scrutinized apology on his Instagram. Now, that video along with every other post on the mogul's IG page, is gone.

Read More: Trick Daddy Allegedly Blocked A Woman From “Love & Hip-Hop” After She Spurned His Sexual Advances

Diddy Is Deleting Posts

Image via Instagram

There is no telling why Diddy decided to scrub his Instagram. Overall, this is a tactic that many artists employ when they enter a new era or want to start promoting a new album. However, as it pertains to Diddy, it's certainly a curious move. Fans are certainly going to make their assumptions. However, it is important to stand back and wait for more information. We will certainly provide you with those updates as soon as they become available.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Why do you think Diddy went ahead and deleted all of his posts on Instagram? Do you think any legal ramifications are coming down the pipeline for the mogul? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: FBI Might Investigate Allegations Diddy Had Jennifer Lopez Carry His Gun In Shyne Nightclub Shooting: Report

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Invest Fest 2023MusicDiddy Allegedly At Risk Of Indictment As Grand Jury Is Formed In New York14.8K
"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film FestivalMusicDiddy Reportedly Didn't Know About Federal Investigation, Was With Family At Time Of Raid71.6K
2018 Fox Network UpfrontMusicDiddy Goes Viral With His "25/75" Dating Rule As Old "Breakfast Club" Clip Resurfaces Online48.6K
2023 Howard YardfestMusicDiddy Home Raid: Electronics Reportedly Seized From Rap Mogul's Home5.9K