Diddy Scrubs His Instagram Following Months Of Controversy

Diddy even got rid of his apology to Cassie.

Since November, Diddy has found himself embroiled in controversy. Overall, it all started when his ex Cassie accused him of sexual abuse, physical abuse, and sex trafficking. These allegations were shocking, and they subsequently led to a settlement the very next day. However, things eventually got worse for Diddy as numerous other women came out with similar lawsuits. The allegations against Diddy began to mount, and eventually, he had his home raided.

Although we haven't seen any ramifications from the raid, we do know that a Grand Jury has been formed. This means an indictment could be coming down the pipeline, although that is certainly not guaranteed. Recently, some footage surfaced online that shows Diddy throwing Cassie to the ground, and kicking her while she's down. Following this footage, Diddy released a much-scrutinized apology on his Instagram. Now, that video along with every other post on the mogul's IG page, is gone.

Diddy Is Deleting Posts

There is no telling why Diddy decided to scrub his Instagram. Overall, this is a tactic that many artists employ when they enter a new era or want to start promoting a new album. However, as it pertains to Diddy, it's certainly a curious move. Fans are certainly going to make their assumptions. However, it is important to stand back and wait for more information. We will certainly provide you with those updates as soon as they become available.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Why do you think Diddy went ahead and deleted all of his posts on Instagram? Do you think any legal ramifications are coming down the pipeline for the mogul?