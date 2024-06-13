Cassie Once Punched Diddy In The Face During Intense Brawl, Ex-Bodyguard Alleges

According to Roger Bonds, he was "happy" to see Cassie allegedly fight back.

The public has certainly heard no shortage of disturbing allegations about Diddy in recent months, many of which pertain to his tumultuous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Cassie. The songstress sued him in November of last year, accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and much more. They settled shortly after she filed, though just last month, footage of him assaulting her at a hotel in 2016 surfaced online. Of course, this appeared to corroborate some of the allegations she made against him in her suit, and left social media users and peers outraged.

As Diddy continues to face repercussions for his actions, more unsettling accusations continue to come to light. Aside from the additional lawsuits he's now facing, various former employees, partners, and collaborators have come forward to speak out against him. The Bad Boy Records founder's ex-bodyguard Roger Bonds is one of them, and has had some shocking things to say about his former employer as of late.

Roger Bonds Recalls Diddy & Cassie's Alleged Fight

During a recent interview with VladTV, Bonds recalled one of Diddy and Cassie's intense alleged fights. He claimed they had all been in a car when the former pair began to argue, and things allegedly escalated beyond the point of return. He alleges that eventually, Cassie punched Diddy in the face, leaving him feeling glad that she finally defended herself. "Cassie had punched him in the face, rightfully. She punched him in the face and they started fighting," he alleged. "In my mind, I was happy because I actually seen her fight back. In my mind I was happy."

He went on, claiming that things escalated once again when they got back to the house. Bonds alleges that Cassie "kicked" Diddy, prompting him to grab the mogul who had allegedly tried to chase her. What do you think of Roger Bonds accusing Cassie of once punching Diddy in the face amid a fight? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

