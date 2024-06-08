🤨 Diddy Made Cassie Redo Boob Job “Weeks” After Getting It Done, Ex-Bodyguard Alleges

Roger Bonds alleges that upon seeing Cassie's surgically enhanced breasts, Diddy decided they were too big.

Diddy's long list of allegations only continues to grow as the mogul's past employees, collaborators, and partners accuse him of various forms of misconduct. The Bad Boy Records founder's current slew of legal issues began last November when his ex Cassie filed a lawsuit against him. The suit contained various allegations of sexual assault, abuse, and more. It was settled overnight.

Last month, security footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016 surfaced online, which appeared to corroborate some of the allegations she made against him in her lawsuit. It quickly went viral and prompted social media users to look back on their relationship. Roger Bonds, for example, recently discussed watching their relationship play out during an interview with VladTV. He worked as a security guard for Diddy from 2003 to 2012.

Roger Bonds Reflects On Diddy's Relationship With Cassie

In a clip from the interview, Bonds explains how in his opinion, Diddy was extremely controlling of Cassie. He recalled watching Diddy spot a woman with the side of her head shaved, which resulted in him telling Cassie to get the side of her head shaved too. He even alleged that when Cassie got D-cup breast implants, Diddy made her go under the knife again to switch them to C-cups. "She had to go back and get C-cups," he said. "I remember that specifically because she had to wear things where she couldn't pick up stuff. So I used to have to help her out the car, and pick up her bags and things like that because she was wrapped up."