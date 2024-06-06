Suge Knight Alleges That Diddy's Been An FBI Informant “Forever”

Suge Knight continues to make shocking claims on his prison podcast.

Suge Knight has already made plenty of wild allegations on his prison podcast, Collect Call With Suge Knight, and his latest episode is certainly no exception. Unsurprisingly, the subject of Diddy came up at one point in the podcast. This prompted the former Death Row CEO to make even more shocking claims about the mogul. He accused Diddy of having been an FBI informant for years, even alleging that it's a commonly known fact within the industry.

“It’s a lot of things that people been knowing, and everybody gets judged differently,” he explained. “It shouldn’t be a grey area when it comes to doing something right, doing something positive, or doing something for the community. That being said, naturally, Puffy been an FBI informant forever, as they would say. That’s why it’s different when it comes to him.”

Suge Knight Discusses Diddy On Collect Call Podcast

"Regardless of who gets hurt, all everybody been saying is ‘Puffy, Puffy, Puffy.’ I think they shouldn’t all blame everything on Puffy," he continued. "His exes in the industry knew about it. Everybody in his crew knew about it. The b*tches he dates knew about it. Everybody knew about it. So don’t push away from it now.” Despite the various allegations Diddy's been hit with in recent months, and the mogul allegedly being an FBI informant, Knight continues to support him.

In TMZ's documentary about the Bad Boy Records founder, The Downfall of Diddy, Knight explained how his reaction to the sexual assault allegations was different than most people's. “My reaction was actually different because the first thing that came to my mind was: he has his sons, he has his daughters," he said. "My reaction was first about the kids. The thing is, I feel it’s a bad day for Hip Hop. It’s a bad day for the culture because it makes us all look bad." What do you think of Suge Knight accusing Diddy of having been an FBI informant for years? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

