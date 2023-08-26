Warren G Recalls Running From Suge Knight On “Drink Champs”

Warren G recently appeared on an episode of the Drink Champs podcast, sharing some notable stories from throughout his career. He talked saving Def Jam, working alongside Snoop and Nate Dogg, and more. The West Coast legend even opened up about an incident with Suge Knight, telling a tale about how a studio session once nearly ended in gunfire.

The artist begins his story by noting how he had previously thought Knight was “a cool n***a.” He describes going into the studio one day, “thinking the sh*t is all good.” From there, he says that people kept telling him that Knight had to talk to him, which he was brushing off to catch up with his friends. Eventually, Suge himself came out to let him know that the situation couldn’t wait. He recalls being pulled into a room with him, and things quickly took a left turn. Unfortunately, someone he had thought he was on good terms with wanted to confront him about some rumors he had heard.

Warren G’s Conversation On Drink Champs

He says he was confused about the confrontation, since he had been friends with the guy for a while. Warren G then recalls his chain being “snatched” from his neck, and notes that he had a gun on him at the time. “I could have pulled that motherf*cker out and started bussin,’” he explains. Ultimately, he decided not to. He says he knew there was “no winning situation,” if he had, as there were countless people on his escape route that would have shot him, too. Warren G then says a friend of his walked in at that point, and he took the opportunity to “ease out that motherf*cker.”

Warren G then claims that as he made his way away from the room, Suge Knight came after him. “Get that n***a!” he recalls him shouting to those around. He says after he heard that, he “took off” running. Luckily, he was able to get away in time and drive off in his truck. He claims that Snoop Dogg had told him to come and get his chain back eventually, but he refused. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Warren G.

