Warren G On His Missed Opportunity To Deescalate 2Pac And Biggie’s Feud

Warren G “couldn’t get to” 2Pac.

BYCaroline Fisher
Warren G On His Missed Opportunity To Deescalate 2Pac And Biggie’s Feud

During his upcoming appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, Warren G discussed the famous beef between 2Pac and Biggie Smalls. According to him, he may have also had an opportunity to diffuse the tension. He claims that if had been able to talk about the situation with 2Pac, it’s possible things wouldn’t have escalated the way they did.

“I pulled up, Biggie was right there we was chopping it up about everything,” he began. “Music — with him and 2Pac, them having beef and sh*t. He was just like, ‘He tripping on me.’ He was telling me everything. The artist continued, explaining how he offered to talk to 2Pac for him.

Read More: Warren G Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rap Icon Worth?

Warren G “Couldn’t Get To” 2Pac

“So I said, ‘How about this, this what I’ll do,'” he then explains. “When I get at ‘Pac, I’ll say I talked to this n***a Biggie, and this what he said. You n***as get this sh*t together and stop that sh*t.’” Unfortunately, however, Warren G never got the chance to. The late performer was surrounded by his crew all the time, making it impossible for him to intervene. “I couldn’t get to [2Pac] because it was all the other muthaf*ckas that was around,” Warren G says. “To really talk to him about what [Biggie] said. I was tryna get the message to him.

At the very least, he says the feud could have been taken down a notch if he had spoken to 2Pac. “It probably wouldn’t have been as bad,” he says. “Well, I would’ve pulled [2Pac] to the side and really talked to him. Like, ‘Look, this what this n***a told me.’” Obviously, it’s too late now to know whether or not his intervention could have made any real difference. With that being said, many commenters disagree with his take, claiming that there’s nothing that he could have done. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Warren G, Biggie, and 2Pac.

Read More: Warren G Teases Lil Wayne Collaboration: “All Alone”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.