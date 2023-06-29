During a recent roundtable discussion, DJ Clue recalled leaking one of the Notorious B.I.G.’s songs. He revealed that he had included the original version of “One More Chance” on a mixtape, and the Bad Boy Records crew wasn’t happy about it. DJ Clue explained that Biggie even took to live radio to threaten him for leaking the iconic track.

“I got my hands on a Biggie record, it was a demo,” he begins, “I didn’t really know everyone at Bad Boy yet … I put it on a mixtape, Biggie got mad. He went on Hot 97 and said, ‘Yo Clue, when I find you, I’m gonna kill you’ or whatever he said — on live radio.” “You wanna know what happened?” DJ Clue continues, “I got on the phone and said, ‘Yo, we gotta do a diss record, come on!’ I was young, we was rolling around on a different type of time. I didn’t know who they were and they didn’t know who I was.”

DJ Clue Hid In Plain Sight

He goes on, describing how he was able to remain unscathed due to the team not recognizing him. “I remember one time when that beef was kinda on, we were in Virginia Beach … I went to the store and walked in by myself, and all I see is the whole Bad Boy street team. They got the picket signs, but they don’t know what I look like,” DJ Clue explains. “They know they got drama with me, they know they got beef with me, but they don’t know what I look like,” he reveals, “So I’m walking to 7/11 and I see like 30 of them coming down the street. I walked right through them! DJ Clue walked right by them.”

DJ Clue recalls squashing the beef with the help of Diddy, who claimed the leak actually helped Biggie’s career. “We met up, we talked it out,” he explained, “I think Puff realized having the vehicle and seeing the impact of what the song did on my mixtape, I feel like he felt like the relationship was more important than taking it to the wrong place.”

