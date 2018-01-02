demo
- MusicJ. Cole Curves Artist Who Threw Demo Tape OnstageAccording to J. Cole, "USB is okay" in 2024.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDJ Clue Reflects On Biggie Threatening To "Kill Him" On Live RadioDJ Clue had put "One More Chance" on one of his mixtapes.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicEager Rapper Arrested For Trespassing At Diddy's L.A. Estate, Wanted To Play Puff His DemoThe 23-year-old decided to shoot his shot by hopping Sean Combs' fence, quickly landing him in jail.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBig Sean Shares Promising "Million Pieces" Demo Produced By Hit-BoyBig Sean shares a snippet from a new song that he just started working on with Hit-Boy.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicThe Weeknd's Demo Of Drake's "Practice" SurfacesThe Weeknd's version of Drake's "Practice" has hit the internet. By Dominiq R.
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce's "Part II: On The Run" Original Demo SurfacesBringing Bonnie & Clyde to life for a second caper was a collaborative effort. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" Full Demo Highlights Lightsaber CombatIs this the "Star Wars" game fans have been praying for?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPost Malone Expresses Paranoia Over "Song Leaks" In Leaked Demo With Kanye West"Fuck The Internet" featuring Kanye West was leaked under false pretenses.By Devin Ch
- MusicSteve Lacy Confirms Solo Debut: "May 24 Expect An Album"The Internet's Steve Lacy refuses to define the steps he takes outside the group dynamic.By Devin Ch
- MusicListen To Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "Ego Death" Demo Live At Coachella PartyTy Dolla $ign and Kanye West meet on converging lines in the "Ego Death" demo reel.By Devin Ch
- MusicPrince "Originals" LP Set For A Summer 2019 ReleasePrince demos will rise to the surface once again, beginning on June 7th, 2019.By Devin Ch
- MusicKendrick Lamar Disses Big Sean's Love Life In Old Song Demo"You're 'Finally Famous' for who you date, not how you rhyme."By Alex Zidel
- MusicAzealia Banks Shares Scrapped Verse From Tekashi 6ix9ine's "FEEFA" LeakListen to Azealia Banks' verse on the leaked Tekashi-Kanye joint.By Devin Ch
- NewsKanye West Uploads Mysterious "Idk" Demo To Apple MusicIs Kanye West's latest an artistic statement, an error, or something else entirely?By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDemo Taped & Jaira Burns Resign Themselves To Jealousy On "Everyone Else"The two work well together.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicChance The Rapper Shares Rare "Brain Cells" Demo Featuring Mac Miller BeatHis debut album was influenced by Mac Miller.By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Includes Revamped Beyonce Demo On Her New "Sweetener" AlbumHer collaboration with Pharrell Williams might have something to do with it.By Zaynab
- MusicThe Migos Demo Of Jay-Z & Beyonce's "Apesh*t" Has SurfacedJay-Z and Beyonce drew heavy inspiration from Migos on "Apeshit."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West Navigates Through "Lil Ye Land" In This New Free GameIt's like Mario except with Kanye. By Aron A.
- NewsLupe Fiasco Tackles "Nas Is Like" Beat For His New Track "I Got A New Mic!"Lupe Fiasco drops a short offering, "I Got A New Mic!"By Aron A.
- MusicEl-P Shares His "Ultimately Rejected" Demo For Blade Runner 2049El-P drops his trailer demo for "Bladerunner 2049."By Aron A.
- MusicNew Kanye West Song "Southside Serenade" Has SurfacedIs this the first taste of Kanye West's new direction, or a demo from the past?By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTravis Scott's "Wasted" Demo Surfaces, Featuring Yung LeanYung Lean and Travis Scott linked up for the original version of "Wasted."By Mitch Findlay