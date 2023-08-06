2Pac’s Brother Claims Biggie Was Planning To Join Thug Life

In an interview with AllHipHop, Mopreme Shakur, the brother of Tupac, confirmed rumors that Pac was recruiting Biggie to Thug Life. “There is some validity to that,” Shakur said. “Before things fell apart, Pac was a uniter. We knew we were from New York. We knew we were from the East Coast. And Pac liked to work with the best talent around. So, there was a period, there was a time when we was all cool. There was a time when Pac wanted Biggie to be part of the East Coast faction of Thug Life ‘cause we was kicking it with each other anyway. Pac wasn’t just a hater just to be hating. He liked [Biggie].”

In the same interview, Shakur hit back at the scrutiny his brother faced. “What Pac did was dare to fight. He dared to fight back, he dared to say something. He dared to question the police, and it comes with a certain amount of baggage.”

Read More: Suge Knight could testify if Keefe D is put on trial

New Comments Amid Renewed Interest In 2Pac Murder

CHICAGO – MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Shakur’s comments come amidst a period of renewed interest in his brother’s murder. The case, which is a favorite among true crime buffs, has soared back into the public interest after law enforcement conducted a series of raids last month. Keefe D is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, a gang member believed to have been the gunman that killed 2Pac. 2Pac had had a physical altercation with Anderson earlier in the night. Meanwhile, Keefe D has claimed for several years that he handed Anderson the gun that was used to kill 2Pac. While Anderson was killed in a gang shooting in 1998, Keefe D’s self-professed involvement could see him in a courtroom in the near future.

The primary raid was conducted on the home of Keefe D’s ex-wife. Keefe D had claimed that evidence relating to the murder could be found there. Bullets, magazines, and other paraphernalia were recovered during the raid. That evidence has since been presented to a grand jury. However, police have warned that it could take months for the grand jury to reach a decision on an indictment. Meanwhile, Keefe D has blamed Diddy for getting him into the lifestyle that would eventually lead to 2Pac’s murder.

[via]