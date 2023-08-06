Suge Knight Could Testify At Hypothetical Keefe D 2Pac Trial

Suge Knight could be called as a witness for the prosecution if Duane “Keefe D” Davis is put on trial for his role in the death of Tupac Shakur. Knight was sitting beside 2Pac when an unknown assailant killed the rapper in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. Knight sustained minor injuries in the attack, with 2Pac dying six days later after being shot four times.

The case, which is a favorite among true crime buffs, has soared back into the public interest after law enforcement conducted a series of raids last month. Keefe D is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, a gang member believed to have been the gunman that killed 2Pac. 2Pac had had a physical altercation with Anderson earlier in the night. Meanwhile, Keefe D has claimed for several years that he handed Anderson the gun that was used to kill 2Pac. While Anderson was killed in a gang shooting in 1998, Keefe D’s self-professed involvement could see him in a courtroom in the near future.

Strength Of Evidence Will Determine If Keefe D Trial Happens

Tupac Shakur and Marion Suge Knight (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The primary raid was conducted on the home of Keefe D’s ex-wife. Keefe D had claimed that evidence relating to the murder could be found there. Bullets, magazines, and other paraphernalia were recovered during the raid. That evidence has since been presented to a grand jury. However, police have warned that it could take months for the grand jury to reach a decision on an indictment.

Meanwhile, Keefe D has blamed Diddy of all people for inciting 2Pac’s murder. “If I wouldn’t have ever met him, I wouldn’t have ever been involved in this bullshit,” he stated. “I would’ve never met the brother. I never would’ve been involved in this bullshit. Me and Suge, we played on the same pop warner team and everything. My home boys helped put Suge in the game. It really crashed two people’s empire in one night. Mine’s for sure — Suge’s too. [Diddy] the only one still balling. He made our shit go down, man… He won’t even look out or nothing. Because he pitted us against each other, which was kinda smart. We’re Crips and Suge was Bloods.”

