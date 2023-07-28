Keefe D Blames Diddy For Getting Him Caught Up In 2pac Murder Investigation

In recent weeks Las Vegas police have begun investigating the 1996 murder of 2pac again. Last week footage was made public of the police raiding a home which they later confirmed was connected to the murder. Now that the case is back in people’s minds, Keefe D is speaking on his long association with the murder. He explained that his association with Diddy is what started it all, first telling how the pair met. “I met him back in ’91. He was doing an Usher video. They called my hydraulics place and asked to use some low-riders. So I let them use my four and we took the car up there,” Keefe explains. “Usher danced all on the hood and window door so it was a big ole dent in it and shit. I took it up to the paint shop and they like, ‘We got to paint the whole car.’ So Puffy reimbursed me with that.”

Despite the nice gesture, Keefe D still regrets meeting Diddy. “If I wouldn’t have ever met him, I wouldn’t have ever been involved in this bullshit,” he explained. “I would’ve never met the brother. I never would’ve been involved in this bullshit. Me and Suge, we played on the same pop warner team and everything. My home boys helped put Suge in the game. It really crashed two people’s empire in one night. Mine’s for sure, Suge’s too. He made our shit go down, man… He won’t even look out or nothing. Because he pitted us against each other, which was kinda smart. We’re Crips and Suge was Bloods.”

Keefe D Opens Up About Diddy And 2pac

The rap community still has a strong affinity for 2pac as evidenced by a recent auction. A ring 2pac was wearing at one of his last public appearances broke records for being the most expensive piece of hip-hop memorabilia ever sold at auction. It ultimately sold for over $1 Million earlier this week.

