Footage Surfaces Of Police Raiding Home In Connection To 2Pac’s Murder

Earlier this week, it was reported that Las Vegas police raided a home in connection to the murder of 2Pac. Newly-surfaced footage obtained by TMZ shows the raid being carried out on the evening of July 17. The raid took place at a home in Henderson, NV, a city close to Las Vegas. In the clip, various police vehicles are seen pulling into the neighborhood. They turn their attention to one home in particular, giving directions to the residents inside through a megaphone.

One member of law enforcement instructs the two people to exit the home with their hands up and empty. They’re then told to walk backwards towards police. As the raid is carried out, a woman is also told to put down her cigarettes, and a man is shouted at to drop his phone. It’s unclear whether or not the two individuals were taken into police custody. The home was reportedly searched for up to two hours. Apparently, the home in question is owned by a woman named Paula Clemons, the wife of Duane “Keefe D” Davis.

Police Raid Home Owned By The Wife Of Keefe D

Tupac Shakur during Party For Cowboy Noir Thriller “Red Rock West” at Club USA in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Keefe D is known to have been a Crip at some point in his life, and has also spoken on 2Pac’s fatal shooting in the past. According to him, his nephew Orlando Anderson was responsible for the icon’s death. Keefe D claims that he was even in the car with Anderson at the time of the shooting. It’s unconfirmed whether or not Keefe D and Clemons are still living at the home that was raided, or if they’re the ones seen being removed in the clip. Allegedly, the residents who were removed from the home also threatened reporters on the scene. They reportedly claimed that “things would escalate” if they didn’t back off.

Anderson got into an altercation with the late rapper at the MGM Grand the night of the shooting on September 7, 1996. He was almost immediately named as a suspect in 2Pac’s murder. He was never charged, and passed away in 1998 as the result of a gunshot wound.

