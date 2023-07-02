Recently, DJ Daryl took to his Instagram Story to tease a new posthumous 2Pac release. “I’ve had unreleased Tupac vocals in my vault for a long time,” he posted yesterday (July 13). “Who’s ready to hear a new Tupac album or EP produced by me?” The producer worked on 2Pac’s 1993 track “Keep Ya Head Up.” Though there’s little more information available about the recordings or the release, it’s clear that 2Pac’s fans would be eager to hear what DJ Daryl has in his “vault.”

In February of this year, a 2Pac fan page claimed that UMG would be dropping new music from the late artist. “The album will consist of previously released recordings from the ‘2Pacalypse Now’ period to Pac’s ‘Thug Life’ period with 4 previously unreleased Pre-Death Row tracks,” they wrote. Fans have yet to hear the rumored Greatest Hits album, but it’s safe to say they should remain on the lookout.

Producer Claims To Have “Unreleased 2Pac Vocals”

Earlier this week, it was also reported that the Allen Hughes-directed docuseries on 2Pac’s life is nominated for an Emmy. It’ll go up against four other nominees for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series at the awards ceremony in September. Nick Grad, the president of FX Entertainment, previously discussed the huge splash the series has managed to make. “It’s only fitting that Allen Hughes definitive piece on Tupac and Afeni Shakur delivered a record performance for us and it speaks to Tupac’s enduring legacy,” Grad said. “Allen’s examination of Tupac viewed through the prism of his mother Afeni is a fascinating take that really gets beneath the education and experience that shaped his life and inspired him to become one of the greatest artists ever.”

Last month, 2Pac also finally received his own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. It’s located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, and joins stars for Missy Elliot, Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, and more. Various artists were surprised that it took so long for him to honored in this way, namely YG and Boosie Badazz.

