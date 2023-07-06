2Pac's $200K Custom Crown Ring To Be Auctioned

2Pac’s custom ring is scheduled to go up for auction later this month. The ring is comprised of gold, diamonds, and rubies, is shaped like a crown and was created in honor of his engagement to Kidada Jones. It’s estimated to bring in between $200K-300K when it goes up for auction July 18. The ring will be displayed at Sotheby’s New York from July 18-24.

2Pac wore the self-designed ring to the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards just days before he was shot. According to Sotheby’s, 2Pac typically wore the ring on his left ring finger. It will be auctioned as part of a special series in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

The Ring Was Worn By 2Pac At His Last Public Appearance

Rapper Tupac Shakur performs onstage at the Palladium on July 23, 1993 in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

In an interview last month with The Art of Dialogue, 2Pac’s biological father Billy Garland questioned the role of the U.S. government in his son’s death. “The government gave him the deal. [2Pac] was being tailed by the government the night of his assassination. He was being tailed by the government while in the studio,” he explained, “that’s a known fact.” Garland also spoke on Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur, revealing that he wasn’t pleased with his interview for the docuseries.

Garland explained being talked into an interview by the director of the docuseries, Allen Hughes. “We did an interview for about two hours,” he explained. Garland continued, “After I saw the interview in the documentary, I was slightly disappointed, let’s just say that. I didn’t like it. It was more about something else, than about 2Pac, if you know what I’m saying. If I knew it was about Dear Mama I might’ve still did it, but I probably wouldn’t have. Not for nothing.” He additionally refuted claims that his son was bipolar, claiming 2Pac’s behavior was a reaction to “betrayal” he experienced throughout his life.

