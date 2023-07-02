Recently, it was revealed that the Allen Hughes-directed docuseries on the life of 2Pac has been nominated for an Emmy. Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur was released in April of this year on Hulu. The series’ first episode became the most-viewed premiere of an unscripted series in FX history shortly after its release. The show is nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. It will go up against with 100 Foot Wave, the U.S. And The Holocaust, 1619 Project, and Secrets Of The Elephants. The 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony is set to take place in September of this year.

The president of FX Entertainment, Nick Grad, previously spoke on the success of the docuseries. “It’s only fitting that Allen Hughes definitive piece on Tupac and Afeni Shakur delivered a record performance for us and it speaks to Tupac’s enduring legacy,” he explained. “Allen’s examination of Tupac viewed through the prism of his mother Afeni is a fascinating take that really gets beneath the education and experience that shaped his life and inspired him to become one of the greatest artists ever.”

Allen Hughes Shares News Of Nomination

Though the show was extremely well-received by fans and critics alike, there was one person who was underwhelmed by Dear Mama. Last month, 2Pac’s biological father Billy Garland weighed in on the series, revealing that he was actually “disappointed” by it. “We did an interview for about two hours,” Garland explained, “After I saw the interview in the documentary, I was slightly disappointed, let’s just say that. I didn’t like it. It was more about something else, than about 2Pac, if you know what I’m saying.”

“If I knew it was about ‘Dear Mama,’ I might’ve still did it, but I probably wouldn’t have,” he continued, “Not for nothing.” He went on to explain that he didn’t like suggestions that his son was bipolar. Garland says that 2Pac’s behavior was only a reaction to the “betrayal” he had faced in his life.

