According to reports, 2Pac’s stepfather, Mutulu Shakur has passed away at the age of 72. Activist Kamau Franklin shared the news on Twitter, explaining that he passed on Thursday night (July 6). “Mutulu Shakur passed away last night,” Franklin explained. “New Afrikan movement veteran, member of the Black Liberation Army, stepfather of Tupac Shakur. He spent 36 years behind bars as a political prisoner/prisoner of war. Rise in Power. Free Em All.”

Shakur had been in prison for 36 years before being released in November of 2022. He was granted early release due to his diagnosis of a rare, incurable type of blood cancer. A doctor at the prison claimed Shakur had only around six months to live in July of 2022. “We now find your medical condition renders you so infirm of mind and body that you are no longer physically capable of committing any Federal, State or local crime,” the parole commission explained at the time.

Mutulu Shakur Dies Of Rare Blood Cancer

“​​I’m so happy to be free,” Shakur told NBC News upon his release. “I fought hard every day that I was incarcerated. I have a lot to do, hoping that society gives me another swing at it. But my life is an example of what could happen. I am very hopeful.” Shakur had been incarcerated for a RICO charge, armed bank robbery, and more. He was known to be an activist and a participant in various Black nationalist groups over the years. Shakur’s fans considered him a “political prisoner,” calling for his release from prison for years.

“It’s been a great, great day, in 38 years of life, that I have had an opportunity to hug and nestle with my six children and three grandchildren,” he explained after being released from prison. “I am so proud of them, that they have survived and are presently in good physical and, more importantly, mental strength in light of what my life has caused them. They’re very productive citizens that have not been tainted by the politics of my issues.”

