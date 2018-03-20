stepfather
- GossipBlueface's Stepdad Slams Chrisean Jr.'s NameThe name of Blueface and Chrisean Rock's child remains controversial.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface Threatens To Fight His Stepdad Following His Mom's Jaidyn Alexis Rant"Respect my wife Karlissa that’s one battle you won’t win," Blueface told his mother.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMutulu Shakur, Activist And Stepfather Of 2Pac, Dead At 72He passed away after battling an incurable form of blood cancer.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMutulu Shakur, Incarcerated Activist & Stepfather Of 2Pac, Given Less Than 6 Months To LiveMutulu Shakur, the stepfather of 2Pac, has been given less than 6 months to live while facing a rare form of blood cancer.By Cole Blake
- MusicRae Sremmurd's Brother Arrested For Murder Of Their Stepfather: ReportRae Sremmurd's stepfather, Floyd Sullivan, was fatally shot on Monday evening.By Noah C
- CrimeRae Sremmurd's Swae Lee Issues Heartbroken Reaction To Step-Father's MurderSwae Lee speaks out after his step-father was killed.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentEllen Degeneres' Mom Issues Statement On Sexual Abuse RevelationEllen spoke up about the abuse she received at the hands of her stepfather.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyTupac's Stepfather Sues The U.S. Government For Illegal ImprisonmentMutulu Shakur has spent 30 years behind bars.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicTammy Rivera Reveals Waka Flocka's New Tattoo Of Their DaughterWaka Flocka is holding it down for fathers everywhere. By Mitch Findlay